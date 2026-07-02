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Mill Avenue murder suspect jailed; tourist allegedly broke priceless Hopi headpiece l Morning News Brief

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published July 2, 2026 10:14 AM MST
Published July 2, 2026 10:14 AM MST
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From a Mill Avenue murder suspect being extradited from Texas to the Valley to Arizona park rangers searching for a tourist accused of breaking a historic piece of Native American art, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of July 2.

1. Man accused of deadly Mill Avenue murder suspect

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Suspect extradited to Arizona, held on $1M bond in deadly Mill Avenue shooting
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Suspect extradited to Arizona, held on $1M bond in deadly Mill Avenue shooting

Extradited from Texas, Mill Avenue murder suspect Michael Bloodworth is back in Arizona and being held on a $1 million bond.

2. Tourist accused of destroying artwork in AZ

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Park rangers search for tourist accused of destroying priceless Native American artwork
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Park rangers search for tourist accused of destroying priceless Native American artwork

Arizona park rangers are searching for a man who allegedly shattered an irreplaceable Hopi artifact and fled the scene.

3. Driver sought in deadly Mesa hit-and-run

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Police release photo of truck connected to deadly Mesa hit-and-run
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Police release photo of truck connected to deadly Mesa hit-and-run

On May 23, Mesa police say 33-year-old Robert Hetrick was riding his skateboard when he was hit and killed by a vehicle in a parking lot near Stapley Drive and Baseline Road.

4. "Just a disgusting scene"

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16 children rescued from Ohio home: 'Livestock kept in better conditions'
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16 children rescued from Ohio home: 'Livestock kept in better conditions'

Authorities serving a search warrant at a dilapidated Ohio home found 16 children living in deplorable conditions, surrounded by human waste and confined to one room for the past several years.

5. Potato chip recall upgraded

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Potato chip recall upgraded to FDA's highest risk level
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Potato chip recall upgraded to FDA's highest risk level

The Food and Drug Administration has upgraded a popular potato chip recall to their highest risk level over salmonella concerns.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast -7/2/26
Morning Weather Forecast -7/2/26

Morning Weather Forecast -7/2/26

Highs in the Valley on Thursday will be just below average at 103 degrees.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews