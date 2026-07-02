Mill Avenue murder suspect jailed; tourist allegedly broke priceless Hopi headpiece l Morning News Brief

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From a Mill Avenue murder suspect being extradited from Texas to the Valley to Arizona park rangers searching for a tourist accused of breaking a historic piece of Native American art, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of July 2.

1. Man accused of deadly Mill Avenue murder suspect

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2. Tourist accused of destroying artwork in AZ

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3. Driver sought in deadly Mesa hit-and-run

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4. "Just a disgusting scene"

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5. Potato chip recall upgraded

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