Mill Avenue murder suspect jailed; tourist allegedly broke priceless Hopi headpiece l Morning News Brief

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From a Mill Avenue murder suspect being extradited from Texas to the Valley to Arizona park rangers searching for a tourist accused of breaking a historic piece of Native American art, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of July 2.
1. Man accused of deadly Mill Avenue murder suspect
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Extradited from Texas, Mill Avenue murder suspect Michael Bloodworth is back in Arizona and being held on a $1 million bond.
2. Tourist accused of destroying artwork in AZ
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Arizona park rangers are searching for a man who allegedly shattered an irreplaceable Hopi artifact and fled the scene.
3. Driver sought in deadly Mesa hit-and-run
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On May 23, Mesa police say 33-year-old Robert Hetrick was riding his skateboard when he was hit and killed by a vehicle in a parking lot near Stapley Drive and Baseline Road.
4. "Just a disgusting scene"
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Authorities serving a search warrant at a dilapidated Ohio home found 16 children living in deplorable conditions, surrounded by human waste and confined to one room for the past several years.
5. Potato chip recall upgraded
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The Food and Drug Administration has upgraded a popular potato chip recall to their highest risk level over salmonella concerns.
A look at today's weather
Highs in the Valley on Thursday will be just below average at 103 degrees.
Click here for full forecast