Missing daughter of former D-backs pitcher found safe; man dies at Grand Canyon l Morning News Brief

PHOENIX - The daughter of a former Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher has been found safe after she was reported missing; a boating accident left a man dead at the Grand Canyon; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of August 27.
1. Ex-Diamondbacks pitcher's daughter found safe
Brenna Swindell, the daughter of former Longhorns and MLB pitcher Greg Swindell, has been found. She had been missing since August 22.
2. Another death reported at Grand Canyon
An 80-year-old man is dead after his boat flipped near Fossil Rapid on the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon, officials said.
3. Arizona women murdered in Mexico
An investigation is underway after two Arizona women were found shot to death in an overturned vehicle on a dangerous stretch of highway in northern Mexico.
4. New Trump-Harris AZ poll
Trump leads Harris in new Arizona presidential poll
5. Zuckerberg sounds off on pressure from White House
CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a letter that Meta made some choices that, "with the benefit of hindsight and new information," the tech giant would not make again. Here's how the White House responded.
Today's weather
We'll top out near 109°F on Aug. 27 in Phoenix. We'll see about a 20% chance for storms.