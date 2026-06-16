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Missing hiker found dead on South Mountain

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
South Mountain
Updated June 16, 2026 8:04 AM MST Published June 16, 2026 7:20 AM MST
Body of hiker recovered at South Mountain
Body of hiker recovered at South Mountain

Body of hiker recovered at South Mountain

The body of a missing hiker was found on June 16 at South Mountain. Capt. Mike Johnson with the Phoenix Fire Department provides details on the recovery operation.

The Brief

    • A hiker was found dead on June 16 at South Mountain.
    • Phoenix Fire Capt. Mike Johnson says the hiker had reportedly been missing for days.
    • The hiker wasn't identified.

PHOENIX - The body of a missing hiker was recovered on Tuesday at South Mountain.

What we know:

Capt. Mike Johnson with the Phoenix Fire Department says crews were called to the Mormon Trailhead on June 16 to assist police with a body recovery operation.

The body was found at around 6:30 a.m. and flown off the mountain.

Dig deeper:

Johnson said initial reports suggest the hiker had been missing for a few days.

The body of a missing hiker was found on June 16 along South Mountain, the Phoenix Fire Department said. (KSAZ-TV)

What we don't know:

The victim wasn't identified.

Map of Mormon Trailhead:

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from an interview with Phoenix Fire Department Capt. Mike Johnson on June 16, 2026.

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