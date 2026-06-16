Missing hiker found dead on South Mountain

The Brief A hiker was found dead on June 16 at South Mountain. Phoenix Fire Capt. Mike Johnson says the hiker had reportedly been missing for days. The hiker wasn't identified.



The body of a missing hiker was recovered on Tuesday at South Mountain.

What we know:

Capt. Mike Johnson with the Phoenix Fire Department says crews were called to the Mormon Trailhead on June 16 to assist police with a body recovery operation.

The body was found at around 6:30 a.m. and flown off the mountain.

Dig deeper:

Johnson said initial reports suggest the hiker had been missing for a few days.

The body of a missing hiker was found on June 16 along South Mountain, the Phoenix Fire Department said. (KSAZ-TV)

What we don't know:

The victim wasn't identified.

Map of Mormon Trailhead: