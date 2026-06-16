Missing hiker found dead on South Mountain
PHOENIX - The body of a missing hiker was recovered on Tuesday at South Mountain.
What we know:
Capt. Mike Johnson with the Phoenix Fire Department says crews were called to the Mormon Trailhead on June 16 to assist police with a body recovery operation.
The body was found at around 6:30 a.m. and flown off the mountain.
Dig deeper:
Johnson said initial reports suggest the hiker had been missing for a few days.
The body of a missing hiker was found on June 16 along South Mountain, the Phoenix Fire Department said. (KSAZ-TV)
What we don't know:
The victim wasn't identified.
Map of Mormon Trailhead:
The Source: Information for this story was gathered from an interview with Phoenix Fire Department Capt. Mike Johnson on June 16, 2026.