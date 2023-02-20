MLB creates 'economic reform committee' as Mets spend hundreds of millions in free agency

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County
High Wind Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Black Mesa Area
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flood Warning
until TUE 5:45 PM MST, Gila County
High Wind Watch
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from WED 2:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon
Wind Advisory
from TUE 8:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts

MLB creates 'economic reform committee' as Mets spend hundreds of millions in free agency

The New York Mets’ spending in the offseason raised eyebrows among Major League Baseball owners as the team brought in Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga and Jose Quintana, and re-signed Edwin Diaz and Brandon Nimmo to massive contracts.

The Mets also had a long-term deal with Carlos Correa, but concerns over his physical led to the contract being left on the table and the star shortstop returning to the Minnesota Twins. New York also re-signed Mark Canha and Eduardo Escobar and added David Robertson to the bullpen.

Steve Cohen, the billionaire Mets owner who bought the team from the Wilpon family for $2.4 billion, guaranteed $500 million to free agents in the winter, according to ESPN. Baseball has a luxury tax threshold but no salary cap, allowing teams to spend as much as they can to upgrade their teams where necessary.

To combat some of the spending, The Athletic reported that Major League Baseball created an "economic reform committee." MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said the formation of the committee came out of the uneasiness over the spending during free agency and the turmoil at Bally Sports, which has deals with several teams to show games for local subscribers.

"When you start thinking about the opportunities in terms of a more national (broadcasting) product, it did lead into a conversation about our disparity issues on the revenue side," Manfred said, via The Athletic.

"We have businesses that are literally not similar in terms of the overall revenue that they’re generating. And to the extent that you could find a new distribution model that actually helped on that disparity side, that would be the daily double. So people are having conversations that haven’t been had in baseball, and it’s really been owners talking to owners, which is a good thing."

The committee is made up of team owners, Manfred said.

The report noted that the new collective bargaining agreement, which was agreed to last year as negotiations caused a lockout, called for a "Steve Cohen tax" for those who surpass a certain dollar figure. This year’s number was $293 million.

Cohen was not the only one who received some chiding.

Colorado Rockies team owner Dick Monfort hit out at the San Diego Padres for their spending as well.

"That puts a lot of pressure (on us)," Monfort said at a Rockies community event last month, via The Denver Post. "But it's not just the Padres, it's the Mets, it's the Phillies. This has been an interesting year.

"What the Padres are doing, I don't 100% agree with, though I know that our fans probably agree with it. We'll see how it works out.

"I look at the Padres and they have a really talented team, but they have some holes, too. They've got three, maybe four starting pitchers, and then they're sort of like us. They have (Joe) Musgrave, (Blake) Snell and (Yu) Darvish, so I don't know. They have spent a lot of money and they will have to spend a lot more if they want to keep (outfielder) Juan Soto. But it does put a lot of pressure on you. Yes, it does."