Mom of twins left in hot car defends husband

A mother is defending her husband in the deaths of infant twins he left in a hot car in the Bronx while working an eight-hour shift.

In a statement to the local NBC affiliate, Marissa Rodriguez said her husband, Juan Rodriguez, is a good person and would never have hurt the children intentionally.

She said she is "hurting more than I ever imagined possible." She said her husband "will never forgive himself for this mistake."

Juan Rodriguez was charged with two counts each of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

Police said he discovered the twins, Phoenix and Luna Rodriguez, on Friday after finishing work at Bronx Veterans Affairs hospital.

He told authorities he thought he had dropped them off at a day care before starting his shift.