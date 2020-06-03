More arrests made following weekend riot in Scottsdale

article

Scottsdale Police have announced more arrests in the aftermath of a riot in Scottsdale on May 30.

According to Scottsdale Police officials, damages were reported at businesses in the area of Scottsdale Fashion Square, and various roads in the area, including Scottsdale Road, were closed to traffic.

On Wednesday, police officials say eight other people have been arrested in connection with their involvement with the riot. In a statement, officials say 19-year-old Sky Black and 18-year-old Shemar Cooper are accused of using a Scottsdale vacation rental property as a staging location for alleged crimes committed at the Scottsdale Fashion Square, and police recovered stolen property worth $11,000 at the rental. Both Black and Cooper are accused of burglary and trafficking stolen property.

Police officials say three Tucson residents were at the rental. The three, identified as 19-year-old Labrina Johnson, 18-year-old Christopher Raybon, and 18-year-old Ewveromvon Usuman, are accused of trespassing.

Robby Galarza (Photo Courtesy: Scottsdale Police Department)

Investigators identified two other suspects as 21-year-old Robby Galarza and 30-year-old Maurianna Griffin. Galarza is accused of burglary involving a jewelry store at the Scottsdale Fashion Square, while Griffin was also accused of burglary. At the time of her arrest, officers found her with over $28,000 worth of merchandise, consisting mostly of designer bags and sunglasses.

Police officials say the eighth suspect is a 17-year-old male who is also accused of burglary. At the time of the teen's arrest, he was found with over $3,500 worth of stolen property.