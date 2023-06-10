Most affordable golf towns of 2023 revealed: See if you'd like to tee off here

With summer 2023 almost here, many are looking forward to vacation time — whether that centers around a beach, the mountains or beyond.

For some, however, golf is also a favorite pastime enjoyed throughout the summer.

Realtor.com released its 2023 list of the 10 most affordable golf towns in the United States — and some are sure to be familiar to golf enthusiasts.

Whether you want to move to a golf town or just vacation in one, the list also reveals some hidden-gem towns easily overlooked when planning a golf vacation or a permanent move.

Data journalist Evan Wyloge of Realtor.com told Fox Business that the main surprise for him regarding the list is how many golf courses are available in large Midwestern cities.

"They don’t have year-round golf weather, but they have a lot of options for people when the season permits," he said.

This is the first year Realtor.com has made a list like this, said Wyloge, who also offered insights into how the group came up with the rankings.

The data team at Realtor.com looked for golf towns that offered great proximity to golf courses, relatively affordable real estate and proper weather for golf days, according to a press release.

The locations on this year’s list were then picked through a process of narrowing down real estate listings from the past year to those within a 10-minute drive to a public or private golf course.

From there, home price data was taken into account — followed by the number of golf courses in those areas as well as climate and weather patterns.

Realtor.com also chose to only select one town per state to ensure geographic diversity, according to a press release.

Here is the countdown of the most affordable golf towns in America in 2023.

10. Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska , ranked No. 10 on Realtor.com’s list of most affordable golf towns in America.

The median list price for homes near golf courses is $249,950 and there are 23 public and private golf courses nearby.

9. Cincinnati, Ohio

Ranking at No. 9 on the most affordable golf towns list is Cincinnati, Ohio.

Located on the Ohio River, Cincinnati is known for its low home prices and access to affordable golfing.

The median list price for homes near golf courses is $239,900 — and the state is known for having a rich golf history.

8. Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana , came in at No. 8 on Realtor.com’s most affordable golf towns list.

In Indy, homes within 10 minutes of a golf course are 40% less expensive than the national average, according to Realtor.com.

The median list price for homes near golf courses is $229,000.

If you are a NASCAR fan, there's even a golf course built into the site of the Indianapolis 500 — another draw to the area.

7. Riverside, California

No. 7 on the list is Riverside, California, located just an hour east of Los Angeles.

The Southern California town was made for year-round golfing with its sunny West coast weather.

The median list price for homes near golf courses is $569,9000 — the most expensive on the list, but considered reasonable for California.

The town is about 20% less expensive than the California average and 40% less expensive than Los Angeles home prices, according to Realtor.com.

6. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Although not shocking to many, Myrtle Beach made the list of most affordable golf towns in America.

With a median list price for homes near golf courses of $290,000, Myrtle Beach is rich with golfing must-haves, including sunny weather.

Although it's the smallest place on the list with a population of just 35,000, Myrtle Beach is known for being one of the most popular golf towns in America.

5. Mobile, Alabama

Taking the No. 5 spot for the most affordable golf town in America in 2023 is Mobile, Alabama.

Located near the Gulf of Mexico, Mobile is the most affordable golf-proximate real estate on the list, according to Realtor.com.

The median list price for homes near golf courses is $194,900.

4. Savannah, Georgia

While it's no Augusta, one of the most popular Southern cities with year-round golf weather is Savannah, Georgia.

Homes in the town are priced at about 25% below the national median — making it the No. 4 spot on Realtor.com’s most affordable golf towns list.

The median list price for homes near golf courses is $319,000, and the various golf course options are notable among avid golf fans.

3. Biloxi, Mississippi

Biloxi, Mississippi, ranks third in the most affordable golf town in America, according to Realtor.com.

The coastal town is just a 20-minute drive from the most affordable beach town in America — Gulfport, Mississippi.

With the median list price for homes near golf courses of $215,000, Biloxi is a place golfers can play almost any time of the year.

2. Deerfield Beach, Florida

Of all the Florida golf town options, Deerfield Beach came out on top as one of the most affordable golf towns in America in 2023.

The town is just north of Fort Lauderdale and just south of Boca Raton, with great proximity to area golf courses.

The median home price for Deerfield Beach within 10 minutes of a golf course is $245,000, according to Realtor.com.

1. Sun City, Arizona

Taking home the win for the most affordable golf town in America in 2023 is Sun City, Arizona, according to Realtor.com.

The city is located roughly 40 minutes northwest of Phoenix and is known as a year-round golfing location.

The one notable flaw of the area is that the town is mainly a planned retiree community, with rules associated with area residents.

It boasts 28 golf courses, however — and the median list price for homes near golf courses is about $299,900.

