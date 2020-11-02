Motorcyclist injured in wrong-way crash on SR-51

A stretch of State Route 51 in Phoenix was closed overnight due to a wrong-way crash.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the crash happened just after 10 p.m. on Nov. 1 near Glendale Avenue when the driver of a car going southbound in the northbound lanes crashed into a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The wrong-way driver was not hurt.

DPS said impairment is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

