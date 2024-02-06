Expand / Collapse search
National Pizza Day deals 2024: Where to score cheesy discounts and freebies

By Kelly Hayes
Published 
Updated 7:34AM
Food and Drink
FOX TV Stations
FILE - A file photo shows cheese pizza on Feb. 13, 2019. (Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images) article

FILE - A file photo shows cheese pizza on Feb. 13, 2019. (Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

Friday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day, a time to cherish, honor, and enjoy one of the most beloved meals in the United States.

On average, Americans eat pizza three times in a given month, according to a 2023 poll commissioned by Amazon Fresh. And with the Super Bowl coming up, there’s never a better time to enjoy some pie. 

The top five highest-grossing pizza sales days in the U.S. are Super Bowl Sunday, New Year’s Eve, Halloween, Thanksgiving Eve, and New Year’s Day, according to restaurant consultancy firm Aaron Allen & Associates.

Whether one prefers a thin crust or a deep dish, a square cut or a triangle-cut, pizza always hits the spot. To celebrate National Pizza Day 2024, here are some deals to enjoy the cheesy dish: 

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Patrons can use the code "HALFOFF" on the restaurant’s mobile app or website to get 50% off any large deep dish or tavern-cut pizza. The offer is good any day except on Mondays, when all pizzas are already half off. It also only applies to take-out and delivery orders. 

California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen is once again offering a Valentine's Day "Sweet Deal for Two" deal between Feb. 9 and Feb. 14, which gives customers a choice of an appetizer, two entrees, and a dessert for $50-$60.  It’s also offering a heart-shaped crispy thin-crust pizza.

Domino’s

Domino’s told FOX Television Stations that it will continue promoting its "Perfect Combo" deal in honor of National Pizza Day. The deal includes two medium one-topping pizzas, an order of 16 Parmesan Bread Bites, eight Cinnamon Bread Twists and a two-Liter of Coke, for $19.99.

Fazoli's

The quick-service Italian chain is offering a whole pizza for $9.99 with the code "Pizza24." The National Pizza Day deal also includes eight breadsticks and is valid for dine-in, carry-out and delivery, the company told FOX Television Stations.

Jet’s Pizza

Jet’s Pizza told FOX Television Stations that it will offer 20% off all menu-priced pizzas on National Pizza Day.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut is celebrating the day with a "Deal Lover’s Menu," which includes 17 dishes for $7 each when ordering two or more, the company told FOX Television Stations. This includes medium one-topping pizzas, melts, wings, pastas, sides, desserts & drinks, as well as three new offerings: Roasted Garlic Cheese Sticks, Bacon Cheddar Cheese Sticks, and Chocolate Donut Bites. 

Round Table Pizza

The pizza chain is offering a Large Double Play Pepperoni Pizza for $22.99 with code "DOUBLEPLAY" at checkout on Feb. 9. 

Toppers Pizza

Toppers will offer a free medium pizza when customers spend $10 in the app all week long (Feb. 9 through Feb. 14), the company told FOX Television Stations. The free pizza will be added to the customer’s account on Feb. 15. 

This story was reported from Cincinnati.