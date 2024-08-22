Expand / Collapse search

NAU shooter released from prison; ATV riders badly hurt in Goodyear crash l Morning News Brief

August 22, 2024
PHOENIX - The man who shot four people, killing one of them, at Northern Arizona University has been released from prison; two people were badly injured in a crash involving an ATV and semi-truck in Goodyear; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of August 22.

1. Man convicted of deadly NAU shooting out on parole

NAU shooter Steven Jones released from prison
In 2015, Steven Jones shot four people, killing Colin Brough and severely wounding three others.

2. ATV riders badly hurt in crash

2 ATV riders hurt in Goodyear semi-truck crash
Two people were hospitalized following a crash between an ATV and a semi-truck at the intersection of MC 85 and La Cometa in Goodyear, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

3. Missing boys found safe

Two 8-year-old boys reported missing in northern Arizona found safe
Authorities say two 8-year-old boys who were reported missing in northern Arizona have been found safe.

4. Shooting investigation at Phoenix gas station

Man shot at Frys gas station in north Phoenix

5. DNC Day 4: Kamala Harris to accept presidential nomination

Kamala Harris to accept historic presidential nomination as DNC concludes
The Democratic National Convention is set to conclude with Vice President Kamala Harris officially accepting the Democratic presidential nomination, marking her historic rise as the first woman of color to lead a major party ticket.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Slight chance for storms in Phoenix; flash flooding possible in High Country
The high in Phoenix on Aug. 22 will be around 105°F. There will be about a 20% chance for rain.