New details in deadly West Valley crash; AZ tribal police make arrest in deadly shooting | Nightly Roundup

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Worker rescued at north Phoenix plant; arrest made over deadly tribal shooting; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, June 18, 2026.

1. New details in deadly Peoria motorcycle crash

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2. Rescue at TSMC plant north of the Valley

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3. Arrest made in shooting death on AZ tribal land

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4. New e-bike restrictions in one Valley city

5. Phoenix businesses celebrate Juneteenth

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