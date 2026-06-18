New details in deadly West Valley crash; AZ tribal police make arrest in deadly shooting | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - Worker rescued at north Phoenix plant; arrest made over deadly tribal shooting; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, June 18, 2026.
1. New details in deadly Peoria motorcycle crash
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New autopsy reports reveal veteran AZDPS Trooper Kelly Sullivan was heavily intoxicated during his fatal April motorcycle crash.
2. Rescue at TSMC plant north of the Valley
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First responders flooded the TSMC semiconductor complex Thursday afternoon to rescue an injured construction worker.
3. Arrest made in shooting death on AZ tribal land
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San Carlos tribal officials say a juvenile has been arrested in connection with a shooting on June 13 that ultimately led to a teenage girl dead.
4. New e-bike restrictions in one Valley city
Following resident complaints about e-bike, Scottsdale is setting up pedestrian safety zones in three parks to reduce conflicts with e-bikes.
5. Phoenix businesses celebrate Juneteenth
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A hidden corridor of 10 black-owned businesses on Indian School Road is pairing Juneteenth and Father's Day with promotional prices this summer.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
We are expecting temperatures in the 110s next week, along with overnight lows in the low 90s for the Valley.
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