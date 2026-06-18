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New details in deadly West Valley crash; AZ tribal police make arrest in deadly shooting | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published June 18, 2026 7:27 PM MST
Published June 18, 2026 7:27 PM MST
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PHOENIX - Worker rescued at north Phoenix plant; arrest made over deadly tribal shooting; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, June 18, 2026.

1. New details in deadly Peoria motorcycle crash

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Veteran Arizona trooper was drunk during fatal Peoria motorcycle crash, autopsy reveals
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Veteran Arizona trooper was drunk during fatal Peoria motorcycle crash, autopsy reveals

New autopsy reports reveal veteran AZDPS Trooper Kelly Sullivan was heavily intoxicated during his fatal April motorcycle crash.

2. Rescue at TSMC plant north of the Valley

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Construction worker rescued after getting trapped at Phoenix TSMC plant
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Construction worker rescued after getting trapped at Phoenix TSMC plant

First responders flooded the TSMC semiconductor complex Thursday afternoon to rescue an injured construction worker.

3. Arrest made in shooting death on AZ tribal land

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Juvenile arrested after girl was shot and killed on San Carlos Apache tribal land
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Juvenile arrested after girl was shot and killed on San Carlos Apache tribal land

San Carlos tribal officials say a juvenile has been arrested in connection with a shooting on June 13 that ultimately led to a teenage girl dead.

4. New e-bike restrictions in one Valley city

Scottsdale bans e-bikes inside new 'pedestrian safety zones'
Scottsdale bans e-bikes inside new 'pedestrian safety zones'

Scottsdale bans e-bikes inside new 'pedestrian safety zones'

Following resident complaints about e-bike, Scottsdale is setting up pedestrian safety zones in three parks to reduce conflicts with e-bikes.

5. Phoenix businesses celebrate Juneteenth

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Juneteenth: Phoenix businesses along 'The Black Row' celebrate
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Juneteenth: Phoenix businesses along 'The Black Row' celebrate

A hidden corridor of 10 black-owned businesses on Indian School Road is pairing Juneteenth and Father's Day with promotional prices this summer.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Hot nights expected ahead for Phoenix
Hot nights expected ahead for Phoenix

Hot nights expected ahead for Phoenix

We are expecting temperatures in the 110s next week, along with overnight lows in the low 90s for the Valley.

Get the Full Forecast

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