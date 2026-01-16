Turquoise Alert canceled; latest in Isabella Comas case | Morning News Brief

article

From the search for a missing girl that prompted a new Turquoise Alert to what Maricopa County's sheriff said about violence and interference during ICE operations, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of January 16.

1. Turquoise Alert canceled

(Navajo Police Department)

(UPDATE: Maleeka Boone was found dead on the afternoon of Jan. 16, according to Navajo Police)

The backstory:

Navajo Police say 8-year-old Maleeka "Mollie" Boone was last seen, on foot, at around 6:00 p.m. on Cedar Loop in the Coalmine NHA housing area in Coalmine.

Read more

2. New developments in Isabella Comas case

Avondale Police have released new details surrounding the case of missing 21-year-old Isabella Comas (pictured on left)

The backstory:

Comas went missing on Jan. 11 at around 3 p.m., when she was last seen leaving a friend's home near Van Buren Street and Avondale Boulevard. On Jan. 12, Comas' phone was found at a Phoenix recycling center. The next day, a Turquoise Alert was issued for her.

Read more

3. Back to a longer school week

A major shake-up is coming to a Phoenix area school district.

The backstory:

In March 2023, we reported that Cartwright School District decided to move to a four-day week. Now, the district is changing that decision.

Read more

4. Women arrested at massage parlor

Two people are accused of running a prostitution operation out of the East Valley.

What Police Said:

According to police, a man reported being touched inappropriately during a massage at a massage parlor in Chandler, and the man was reportedly offered sexual favors.

Learn More

5. Maricopa County warns against violence in ICE operations

Maricopa County Sheriff Jerry Sheridan is speaking out as tensions persist over ICE operations in the U.S.

What He Said:

Sheridan noted he would not hesitate to arrest an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who breaks the law in Maricopa County. He pointed to his history of disciplining his own department and family as evidence of his impartiality.

Read more

A look at today's weather

Click here for full forecast