Nightly Roundup: $2M Powerball ticket sold in Arizona, 'Bigfoot' caught on camera

From a ticket worth millions sold at a Valley gas station to an alleged sighting of a mythical creature, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, October 12, 2023.

1. Powerball: $2 million ticket, five $50K tickets sold in Arizona

At least one ticket sold in Arizona for the Powerball drawing on Oct. 11 is worth $2 million, according to lottery officials. Five other $50,000 tickets were sold across the state.

2. 1 arrested, 1 sought after man beaten to death at Phoenix dollar store: 'Violently assaulted'

Homicide detectives have arrested a suspect and are looking for a second after a man was beaten to death at a Phoenix dollar store on Tuesday night.

3. Buckeye teaching assistant accused of molesting 13-year-old student

Diana Pirvu, 23, was arrested on Oct. 11 after a family member of the victim reported "inappropriate contact" between the two.

4. 'Bigfoot' caught on camera in Colorado mountains, couple claims

A couple believes they saw ‘Bigfoot’ while celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary earlier this week.

5. Deputies arrest man who ran across Chase Field during D-backs' NLDS sweep over Dodgers

The man who ran on the field has been identified as 24-year-old Gabriel Holguin. As he ran and jumped up to the railing apparently trying to get to the pool area, he slipped and fell. That's when security guards tackled him to the ground and escorted him off the field.

Also, your weather forecast

4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 10/12/23

Highs will stay in the upper 80s for the Valley as we near the weekend.