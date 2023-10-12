Nightly Roundup: $2M Powerball ticket sold in Arizona, 'Bigfoot' caught on camera

From a ticket worth millions sold at a Valley gas station to an alleged sighting of a mythical creature, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, October 12, 2023.

1. Powerball: $2 million ticket, five $50K tickets sold in Arizona

Featured article

2. 1 arrested, 1 sought after man beaten to death at Phoenix dollar store: 'Violently assaulted'

Featured article

3. Buckeye teaching assistant accused of molesting 13-year-old student

Featured article

4. 'Bigfoot' caught on camera in Colorado mountains, couple claims

Featured article

5. Deputies arrest man who ran across Chase Field during D-backs' NLDS sweep over Dodgers

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast