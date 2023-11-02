Nightly Roundup: Chase Field's future after the World Series; the end (for now) of 'The Zone'

PHOENIX - From the future of a World Series venue to the end (at least for now) of a problem near Downtown Phoenix, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, November 2, 2023.
1. After the World Series, what's next for Chase Field?
The Downtown Phoenix baseball stadium was built over two decades ago, and is in need of a number of repairs.
2. "The Zone" is no more, at least for now
This week, the city of Phoenix successfully finished their clean up of "The Zone," a homeless encampment near downtown. The sweep comes after a judge imposed a Nov. 4 deadline to remove tents, trash, and makeshift structures, while finding housing for people to move to.
3. Phoenix Police makes rather shocking arrest
A woman is booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder following a deadly shooting in Phoenix on Oct. 31. Witnesses told police she was seen running from the shooting with a gun in her hand.
4. Record-breaking eviction filings in Maricopa County
Maricopa County had more evictions in October than in any other month this century, and things could actually get worse.
5. Arrest made following World Series disruption
Three weeks ago, a man who ran across Chase Field during Game 3 of the NLDS was arrested.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 11/2/2023
We are expecting mild temperatures in the days ahead!