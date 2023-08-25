Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz
Flood Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Nightly Roundup: Cold case murder solved; learning more about aquamation

FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From a suspect being named in the death of an Arizona woman decades ago, to a detailed look at an alternative to burial and cremation that could soon be offered in Arizona, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, August 25, 2023.

1. Decades-old cold case solved

Cathy Sposito: Man who killed Arizona woman linked to other crimes, sheriff says
Cathy Sposito: Man who killed Arizona woman linked to other crimes, sheriff says

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office held a news conference on Aug. 25, announcing that Bryan Scott Bennett committed the murder. Bennett died by suicide in 1994 but was linked to Sposito's murder through DNA evidence.

2. Shooting at Phoenix bus stop

Suspect accused of shooting man, baby at Phoenix bus stop
Suspect accused of shooting man, baby at Phoenix bus stop

Police say they have arrested a suspect suspected of shooting and wounding a man and a baby at a bus stop in Phoenix.

3. Learning more about aquamation

What is aquamation, an environmentally-friendly alternative to burials and cremations
What is aquamation, an environmentally-friendly alternative to burials and cremations

Americans, according to figures from a survey, overwhelming choose to bury their loved ones after they passed away, or cremate them. However, there are alternative options that are now available. Here's what to know about aquamation, as well as the implications and concerns surrounding it.

4. Sad update to water-related incident in the West Valley

Child drowns days after being pulled out of pool: Goodyear PD
Child drowns days after being pulled out of pool: Goodyear PD

A child has died, according to Goodyear Police officials, days after a water-related incident in the West Valley city.

5. Arizona connection to mass shooting in the OC

Cook's Corner mass shooting: At least 3 dead, several others hurt at popular OC bar
Cook's Corner mass shooting: At least 3 dead, several others hurt at popular OC bar

A mass shooting at Cook’s Corner, a popular bar in Orange County, left at least four people dead, including the gunman believed to be a retired cop.

A look at what's happening this weekend

Events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: Gathering of the Ghouls, Beyoncé-themed brunch and more
Events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: Gathering of the Ghouls, Beyoncé-themed brunch and more

Check out Beyoncé-themed brunches, summer socials, horror conventions and more happening in the Valley this weekend.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 8/25/2023

It's going to be a rather hot weekend for parts of Arizona.