Nightly Roundup: Cold case murder solved; learning more about aquamation

PHOENIX - From a suspect being named in the death of an Arizona woman decades ago, to a detailed look at an alternative to burial and cremation that could soon be offered in Arizona, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, August 25, 2023.
1. Decades-old cold case solved
The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office held a news conference on Aug. 25, announcing that Bryan Scott Bennett committed the murder. Bennett died by suicide in 1994 but was linked to Sposito's murder through DNA evidence.
2. Shooting at Phoenix bus stop
Police say they have arrested a suspect suspected of shooting and wounding a man and a baby at a bus stop in Phoenix.
3. Learning more about aquamation
Americans, according to figures from a survey, overwhelming choose to bury their loved ones after they passed away, or cremate them. However, there are alternative options that are now available. Here's what to know about aquamation, as well as the implications and concerns surrounding it.
4. Sad update to water-related incident in the West Valley
A child has died, according to Goodyear Police officials, days after a water-related incident in the West Valley city.
5. Arizona connection to mass shooting in the OC
A mass shooting at Cook’s Corner, a popular bar in Orange County, left at least four people dead, including the gunman believed to be a retired cop.
A look at what's happening this weekend
Check out Beyoncé-themed brunches, summer socials, horror conventions and more happening in the Valley this weekend.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 8/25/2023
It's going to be a rather hot weekend for parts of Arizona.