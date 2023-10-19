Nightly Roundup: DBacks win NLCS Game 3; water leak prompts explanation from West Valley PD

PHOENIX - From water woes affecting a West Valley police department to a rather stunning win for Arizona's MLB team, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, October 19, 2023.
1. NLCS: A win for the DBacks on home turf
Ketel Marte capped a three-hit afternoon with a walk-off single in the ninth inning, rookie Brandon Pfaadt pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 on Thursday and close to 2-1 the NL Championship Series.
2. Search warrant served on West Valley home
A command van and multiple police vehicles were seen at a home near Greenway Road and Grand Avenue.
3. Pres. Biden delivers remarks on Israel, Ukraine after visit to war-torn country
President Joe Biden will deliver only the second Oval Office address of his term on Thursday night to make the case for U.S. backing of Ukraine and Israel in a time of war.
4. Water leak affects police evidence room
Officials with the Glendale Police Department say they want the public to know that "absolutely no cases have been compromised" by a July water leak that affected an evidence room.
5. Need a lot of cookware? Here's a deal (possibly)
Do you think this is a good deal?
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 10/19/2023
We can expect a couple more days of triple-digit heat, and after that, some big changes.