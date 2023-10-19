Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: DBacks win NLCS Game 3; water leak prompts explanation from West Valley PD

PHOENIX - From water woes affecting a West Valley police department to a rather stunning win for Arizona's MLB team, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, October 19, 2023.

1. NLCS: A win for the DBacks on home turf

NLCS: Diamondbacks beat Phillies 2-1 in home game
Ketel Marte capped a three-hit afternoon with a walk-off single in the ninth inning, rookie Brandon Pfaadt pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 on Thursday and close to 2-1 the NL Championship Series.

2. Search warrant served on West Valley home

Surprise, Goodyear Police SWAT teams search home
A command van and multiple police vehicles were seen at a home near Greenway Road and Grand Avenue.

3. Pres. Biden delivers remarks on Israel, Ukraine after visit to war-torn country

Biden uses oval office speech to declare backing of Israel, Ukraine in time of war
President Joe Biden will deliver only the second Oval Office address of his term on Thursday night to make the case for U.S. backing of Ukraine and Israel in a time of war.

4. Water leak affects police evidence room

Glendale Police HQ water leak prompts hand inspection of case files
Officials with the Glendale Police Department say they want the public to know that "absolutely no cases have been compromised" by a July water leak that affected an evidence room.

5. Need a lot of cookware? Here's a deal (possibly)

Internet goes wild over Costco's 157-piece Le Creuset set for $4,500
Do you think this is a good deal?

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 10/19/2023

We can expect a couple more days of triple-digit heat, and after that, some big changes.