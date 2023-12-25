Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Deaths shock Phoenix neighborhood; a mother's ongoing wait for justice

PHOENIX - From a shocking incident that left a number of people dead in Phoenix to a mother's wait for justice, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Christmas Day, December 25, 2023.

1. Deaths shock Phoenix community

3 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Phoenix home
A holiday gathering at a home in Phoenix on Christmas Eve turned deadly.

2. For one mother, Christmas is anything but festive

Christmas Day murder: Mother of Arizona deadly shooting victim still waiting for justice to be served
For many people, Christmas is time for celebration, but for one Phoenix mother, the day reminds her of a painful time, and she is still waiting for justice to be served.

3. Brothers hurt following shooting

Brothers hospitalized after shooting each other in Glendale, police say
Police in Glendale are investigating a shooting on Monday that left two people hurt.

4. Meanwhile, in Florida…

Hungry alligator wolfs down python in thrilling video captured at Florida park: 'Score one for the home team!'
An alligator was spotted devouring an invasive Burmese python in Florida.

5. Remembering a Call of Duty voice actor

Actor Kamar de los Reyes, known for ‘One Life to Live,’ Call of Duty, dies at 56
The actor Kamar de los Reyes has died in Los Angeles. A publicist representing his wife says de los Reyes died Sunday at age 56 following a brief battle with cancer.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

6PM Weather Forecast - 12/25/2023

It looks like we will get some great weather conditions in the days ahead.