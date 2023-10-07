Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Israel at war with Hamas, 100 decaying bodies found improperly stored at funeral home

From an unprecedented deadly military attack to a grizzly discovery at a "green" funeral home, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, October 7, 2023.

1. Hamas attacks Israel; Netanyahu says country 'at war'

Social media showed Hamas fighters parading what appeared to be stolen Israeli military vehicles through the streets while an angry crowd shouted "God is Greatest."

2. 115 decaying bodies found at Colorado 'green' funeral home as police investigate foul odor

The sheriff said the building is too hazardous to enter and would not describe what first responders saw.

3. Mom of man accused of shooting Phoenix Officer Tyler Moldovan sentenced to prison

Erika Williams, 52, was sentenced to 10 months followed by three years of supervised release. She is the mother of Essa Williams, who allegedly shot Officer Tyler Moldovan in December 2021.

4. Deadly wrong-way crash on I-17 in Phoenix kills 1, injures 2 others

A driver was reportedly going northbound in the southbound lanes for at least five miles before eventually crashing into another vehicle near Dove Valley Road, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

5. Guns N' Roses is moving Arizona concert so D-backs can host Dodgers

The rock band said Friday it is moving its Oct. 11 show at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix to the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre to avoid a conflict with the D-backs.

And finally, a look at this week's unusual headlines

Check out these stories about Croc cowboy boots, a monkey loose in a neighborhood, and a dog that looks like the Hulk to spice up your week.