Nightly Roundup: Latest on Preston Lord homicide; $760M Powerball jackpot; disturbing discovery in Phoenix

From the latest on a East Valley teen who died after a brutal attack at a Halloween party to a disturbing find in the Phoenix area involving dogs, here's a look at some of our top stories on fox10phoenix.com from December 28:

1. Queen Creek PD submits charges against 7 people in murder investigation

16-year-old Preston Lord was beaten at a Halloween Party and later died from his injuries. Community members say they want justice and the violence to stop. Read more.

2. Powerball jackpot rises to estimated $760M ahead of final drawing of 2023

The Powerball jackpot continues to rise after no tickets matched all six numbers Wednesday night to claim the $707 million grand prize. The jackpot now sits at an estimated $760 million – with a one-time cash payout option of $382.5 million – ahead of Saturday night's drawing. Read more.

3. Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison years after persuading boyfriend to kill abusive mother

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the Missouri woman who persuaded an online boyfriend to kill her mother after she had forced her to pretend for years that she was suffering from leukemia, muscular dystrophy and other serious illnesses, was released Thursday from prison on parole. Read more.

4. New IRS tax brackets take effect in 2024, meaning your paycheck could be bigger next year

You're about to increase your take home pay without getting a raise. The IRS is putting higher limits for federal income tax brackets in 2024, meaning Americans will be able to shield more of their income from the tax man. Read more.

5. Three dead dogs found in an area that's a frequent target of illegal dumping

A disturbing find for police officers near 33rd Ave. and Harrison in west-central Phoenix: three dead dogs -- and area businesses fear it's an escalation of a problem they've seen for a long time. Read more.

