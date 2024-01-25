Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Lockdown at Scottsdale school; Gilbert teen violence latest

By
Published 
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From what caused a school lockdown in the Valley to a rather unusual reason for a flight delay, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, January 25, 2024.

1. Scottsdale school placed on lockdown

Police say the lockdown at Mountainside Middle School in Scottsdale has been lifted, following an incident where a weapon was found inside the school.

2. Gilbert teen violence latest

Teen violence continues to be at the forefront of Gilbert's police department, and on Thursday, the town's police chief gave an update on the various cases.

3. Fart causes flight delay

A flight from Phoenix to Austin was delayed after a passenger purposely passed gas and was removed from the flight, according to a person who posted in the Austin subreddit.

4. "Dinner-time Burglaries" in Scottsdale worries residents

The "dinner-time burglaries" have happened during early evening hours when the homeowners are not home. During the incidents, police say items such as jewelry and purses have been stolen.

5. Pliers impale teen

In a bizarre incident, 15-year-old Joey Zeman from Wakeeney, Kansas, survived a freak accident while shoveling snow. Joey slipped on ice and found himself impaled by a pair of pliers he usually carries as part of his farm routine.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 1/25/2024

We could see another round of wet weather next week.