Nightly Roundup: Maine mass shooting update; new saga over missing AZ teen

From the latest on the Maine mass shooting to concerns over a missing teenager with ties to Arizona, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, October 27, 2023.

1. Search for Maine mass shooting suspect comes to an end

Featured article

2. New saga involving missing teen with ties to Arizona

Featured article

3. Diamondbacks take on the Rangers in World Series Game 1

Featured article

4. Child rushed to hospital after water-related incident

Featured article

5. California's doing what?

Featured article

A look at what's happening this weekend