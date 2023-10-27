Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Maine mass shooting update; new saga over missing AZ teen

PHOENIX - From the latest on the Maine mass shooting to concerns over a missing teenager with ties to Arizona, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, October 27, 2023.

1. Search for Maine mass shooting suspect comes to an end

Maine shooting suspect Robert Card found dead
Maine shooting suspect Robert Card found dead

Robert Card, who was wanted in connection with the shootings at Schemengees Bar and Grille and at Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley in Lewiston, is believed to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, sources say.

2. New saga involving missing teen with ties to Arizona

Blaze Thibaudeau: Gilbert teen missing; linked to family of 'chosen' doomsday messengers, documents say
Blaze Thibaudeau: Gilbert teen missing; linked to family of 'chosen' doomsday messengers, documents say

Gilbert Police and the FBI are asking for help to find a missing teen believed to have been taken out of state by his mother. It's a case of custodial interference now crossing state lines – into Idaho. This story may sound eerily familiar because of the alleged doomsday beliefs linked to the family.

3. Diamondbacks take on the Rangers in World Series Game 1

World Series Game 1 updates
World Series Game 1 updates

The Arizona Diamondbacks are taking on the Texas Rangers in Game 1 of the 2023 World Series.

4. Child rushed to hospital after water-related incident

Infant pulled from Peoria pool, rushed to hospital
Infant pulled from Peoria pool, rushed to hospital

A child has been rushed to the hospital after being pulled from a swimming pool in Peoria.

5. California's doing what?

California to dump millions of fruit flies into this LA neighborhood and surrounding areas
California to dump millions of fruit flies into this LA neighborhood and surrounding areas

The Mediterranean fruit flies will soon be all the buzz in Los Angeles.

A look at what's happening this weekend

Events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: Oct 27-31
Events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: Oct 27-31

With the cooler weather, it's time to get outside – and there's plenty to do in the metro Phoenix area heading into Halloween! Enjoy pumpkin patches, fall festivals, spooky events, and more around town. 