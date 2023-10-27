Nightly Roundup: Maine mass shooting update; new saga over missing AZ teen

PHOENIX - From the latest on the Maine mass shooting to concerns over a missing teenager with ties to Arizona, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, October 27, 2023.
1. Search for Maine mass shooting suspect comes to an end
Robert Card, who was wanted in connection with the shootings at Schemengees Bar and Grille and at Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley in Lewiston, is believed to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, sources say.
2. New saga involving missing teen with ties to Arizona
Gilbert Police and the FBI are asking for help to find a missing teen believed to have been taken out of state by his mother. It's a case of custodial interference now crossing state lines – into Idaho. This story may sound eerily familiar because of the alleged doomsday beliefs linked to the family.
3. Diamondbacks take on the Rangers in World Series Game 1
The Arizona Diamondbacks are taking on the Texas Rangers in Game 1 of the 2023 World Series.
4. Child rushed to hospital after water-related incident
A child has been rushed to the hospital after being pulled from a swimming pool in Peoria.
5. California's doing what?
The Mediterranean fruit flies will soon be all the buzz in Los Angeles.
A look at what's happening this weekend
With the cooler weather, it's time to get outside – and there's plenty to do in the metro Phoenix area heading into Halloween! Enjoy pumpkin patches, fall festivals, spooky events, and more around town.