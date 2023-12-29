Nightly Roundup: Man accused of road rage; father speaks out after teen son was attacked

From an alleged road rage incident in Surprise; a follow-up on a teen who was attacked outside a Gilbert restaurant, here's a look at our top stories for December 29.

1. Arizona man accused of pointing gun at driver: 'You want to die?'

A woman called the police, saying that Charles Bass III flipped her off after she changed lanes in front of him, and when both vehicles were stopped, the man pointed a gun at her. The incident was captured on video by the victim. Read more.

2. Colorado woman wanted by FBI for alleged murder of 2 children, attempted murder of third

3. Three hurt in south Phoenix stabbing, suspect arrested

Three people were stabbed near 42nd Street and Alta Vista Road and police are investigating what led up to the violence. Read more.

4. Father of teen beaten outside Gilbert In-and-Out speaks after police reopen 4 criminal investigations

The Gilbert Police Department is digging deeper into the so-called "Gilbert Goons" and growing concerns about youth violence in their community. On December 28, GPD announced they're reopening four criminal cases. At least one of those cases involved a 16-year-old who was beaten in a restaurant's parking lot. Read more.

5. Lithium battery fires are a growing concern during the busiest trash week of the year

For some, the days between Christmas and New Year's mark the busiest time of year and that's definitely the case for Valley sanitation employees. FOX 10's Lauren Clark has more on how the City of Peoria says not everyone is disposing of material the right way, especially when it comes to lithium batteries. Read more.

