Events, things to do in the Phoenix metro area: December 2023

Scroll down the list of events happening in the Phoenix metro area during the month of December. The dates are in descending order.

December 24

Santa's Workshop - North Pole Experience

"A Christmas Adventure of a Lifetime, the North Pole Experience starts by taking families on a trolley ride through the magic portal to Santa’s massive workshop in the middle of the forest. Once you arrive, Santa’s Workshop is a complete, hands-on experience for children and parents. Families work side-by-side with the elves, building toys and learning Santa’s Workshop secrets."

Dec. 24 - 26, Jan. 1 -2

NPX portal location: Little America Hotel

2515 E. Butler Ave., Flagstaff

Tickets start at $58 adults/$52 for children 17 months to 17 years

https://northpoleexperience.com

December 9

Loma Verde Market Christmas Event

"While Santa is available for pictures and presents for children, a live band will be performing for your enjoyment. Walk around and support local small businesses for all your holiday shopping needs. If shopping is not your thing, come grab some homemade BBQ. There is something for everybody at this event, come on out to kick off the holiday season!"

Dec. 9, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

25822 N. 155th Ave., Surprise

Free admission

https://www.facebook.com/events/354361180324298

Merriment in Melrose

"Music and Merriment benefits the Osborn School District Music Program. This afternoon event includes Music on two stages, Santa, Kids Activities and over 75 Arts and Crafts Vendors for you to do Holiday Shopping with!"

Dec. 9, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Melrose District

W. Glenrosa Ave. and 6th Drive, Phoenix

https://www.eventeny.com/events/merriment-in-melrose-7564

December 8

Ballet Arizona's "The Nutcracker"

"Follow Clara’s wintry adventures as she battles mischievous mice and charms the Sugar Plum Fairy. With 150 performers, 100,000 Swarovski crystals, and Tchaikovsky’s cherished score performed live, Ballet Arizona’s The Nutcracker is the best way to celebrate the holidays with friends and family!"

Dec. 8-10, 14-17, 21-24

Phoenix Symphony Hall

75 N. 2nd St., Phoenix

Tickets start at $39

https://balletaz.org

December 3

North Valley Chorale's "Gloria!" - a holiday concert

Dec. 3, 3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Camelback Bible Church

3900 E. Stanford Drive, Paradise Valley

Tickets: $25

https://northvalleychorale.org

Sit. Stay. Brunch.

"Lost Our Home Pet Rescue’s Annual Holiday Sit. Stay. Brunch. is coming to the Hilton Scottsdale Resort and Villas on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 10 a.m. "

Hilton Scottsdale Resort

Dec. 3, 10 a.m.

6333 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale

Tickets: https://one.bidpal.net/sitstaybrunch/welcome

December 2

Community Vendor & Food Truck Market

"Shop local makers, small businesses, food trucks, photos with Santa and the Grinch and much more!"

Dec. 2, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Sheely Farms Elementary School

9450 W. Encanto Blvd., Phoenix

https://fb.me/e/Y3yhlKqq

December 2

APS Electric Light Parade

Dec. 2, 7 p.m.

Starts at Central and Montebello avenues

Ends at 7th St. and Indian School Road

Day of parade road closures: Central Ave. from Camelback to Bethany Home Rd. 7th St. from Indian School Rd. to Osborn Rd. Camelback Rd from 1st Ave. to 7th St.

Central Ave. from Camelback to Bethany Home Rd.

7th St. from Indian School Rd. to Osborn Rd.

Camelback Rd from 1st Ave. to 7th St.

https://www.phoenix.gov

Grinch movie and PJ party

"Presented by Illumination, there’s an ugly sweater contest and a Whoville costume contest. Dozens of vendors will offer items for holiday shopping. In addition to a traditional holiday night market, there is a kids market with kid-friendly prices. The event starts at 4 p.m. Grab dinner from participating food trucks then settle down to see the film at 5 p.m."

Dec. 2, 4 p.m.

Centennial Park

9875 N. 85th Ave., Peoria

Hawaiian Holiday Market

"Enjoy Hawaiian food, live music, fire knife dancing, hula dance demonstrations, shopping and children’s activities."

Dec. 2, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Osuna Park

10510 N. 83rd Ave., Peoria

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzLREp4uGx2

December 1

Armer Foundation Holiday Toy Drive

"From November 13, 2023, to December 18, 2023, we invite you to join us in spreading joy and making the holiday season brighter for children in need. Our Toy Drive is dedicated to collecting new, unwrapped toys that will bring smiles to kids from newborns to teenagers."

Through Dec. 18

Benefits Banner Cardon Pediatric Intensive Care and Oncology units

https://armerfoundation.org/toydrive

Drop off locations: Ahwatukee Children's Theatre - 11011 S. 48th St., Suite B-10, Phoenix Armer Foundation – 9830 S. 51st St. Suite A128, Phoenix Art of Framing - 7650 S. McClintock Dr. #108, Tempe Bill’s Grill - 333 S Montezuma St, Prescott, AZ Hillside Spot - 4740 E. Warner Rd., Phoenix Lakeside Bar & Grill - 9980 W. Happy Valley Rd., Peoria Lifestyle Performance Training - 7890 S. Hardy Dr. #115, Tempe MacLay Real Estate - 800 S. Alma School Rd., Suite 118, Chandler Newman Auto Network - 3801 E. Roeser Rd. #15, Phoenix Pilates Tempe - 8729 S. Kyrene Rd., Suite 110, Tempe Post Net (Ahwatukee) - 611 E. Chandler Blvd. #112, Phoenix Red, White & Brew - 6740 E. McDowell Rd. #102, Mesa Red, White & Brew - 200 E Gurley St, Prescott Randy's Restaurant - 7904 E. Chaparral Rd., Scottsdale 32 Shea - 10626 N. 32nd St., Phoenix Wren Südhalle - 4025 E. Chandler Blvd. Suite 1, Phoenix U & Improved (collecting December 3rd only) – Courtyard Marriott Scottsdale Salt River, 5201 N. Pima Rd, Scottsdale

Ahwatukee Children's Theatre - 11011 S. 48th St., Suite B-10, Phoenix

Armer Foundation – 9830 S. 51st St. Suite A128, Phoenix

Art of Framing - 7650 S. McClintock Dr. #108, Tempe

Bill’s Grill - 333 S Montezuma St, Prescott, AZ

Hillside Spot - 4740 E. Warner Rd., Phoenix

Lakeside Bar & Grill - 9980 W. Happy Valley Rd., Peoria

Lifestyle Performance Training - 7890 S. Hardy Dr. #115, Tempe

MacLay Real Estate - 800 S. Alma School Rd., Suite 118, Chandler

Newman Auto Network - 3801 E. Roeser Rd. #15, Phoenix

Pilates Tempe - 8729 S. Kyrene Rd., Suite 110, Tempe

Post Net (Ahwatukee) - 611 E. Chandler Blvd. #112, Phoenix

Red, White & Brew - 6740 E. McDowell Rd. #102, Mesa

Red, White & Brew - 200 E Gurley St, Prescott

Randy's Restaurant - 7904 E. Chaparral Rd., Scottsdale

32 Shea - 10626 N. 32nd St., Phoenix

Wren Südhalle - 4025 E. Chandler Blvd. Suite 1, Phoenix

U & Improved (collecting December 3rd only) – Courtyard Marriott Scottsdale Salt River, 5201 N. Pima Rd, Scottsdale

Christmas at Schnepf Farms

"Experience a winter wonderland like no other with seasonal food, fun and festivities for the whole family. Catch a ride on the World of Illumination Express, hop on a hayride to visit Rudolph or journey through Santa’s magic workshop."

Dec. 1-3, 7-10, 14-24

5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

24810 S. Rittenhouse Rd., Queen Creek

Tickets: $29.95

https://schnepfchristmas.com

Desert Farm Lights

"Follow the wafting scent of freshly-baked gingerbread through a winter wonderland at Desert Farm Lights, the West Valley holiday light installation returning to Justice Brothers Ranch in Waddell. Happening Nov. 17 through Dec. 31, this year’s 8-acre event will feature a multitude of activations for all ages, including a horse-drawn hayride, DIY toy shop, a 90 ft. fun slide, holiday train ride, giant snow globes and much more."

Through Dec. 31

5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

14629 W. Peoria Ave., Waddell

https://www.desertfarmlights.com

Enchant Christmas in Scottsdale

"Enchant is an immersive experience weaving magic into its every corner, perfect for joyful seasonal celebrations. Adventure through The Mischievous Elf, a captivating, larger-than-life light maze that is the cornerstone to the Enchant experience."

Through Dec. 31

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

7555 N. Pima Rd., Scottsdale, AZ

Tickets start at $31 adults, $23 kids

https://enchantchristmas.com

Glendale Glitters

"Glendale Glitters is a display of lights around Murphy Park in downtown Glendale and so much more! This year’s celebration includes the annual Hometown Christmas Parade, various performances at the Murphy Park Amphitheatre, our Movies by Moonlight series and LIBCON West at the Velma Teague Library."

Through Jan. 7

5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

W. Glendale Ave., downtown Glendale

https://www.glendaleaz.com

Las Noches De Las Luminarias

"Enjoy an evening filled with sparkling luminaria-lit trails and twinkling holiday lights. Musical performances, entertainment and festive food and drinks available for a picture-perfect night. "

Dec. 1-2, 8-9, 15-16, 19-23, 26-30

Desert Botanical Garden

5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

General admission starts at $39.95 adults, $16.95 youth

https://dbg.org

Mesa Temple Christmas Light Display

"In addition to walking the beautifully lit temple grounds, visitors can feel the spirit of Christmas at the International Nativity Display housed in the adjacent Visitors’ Center. All activities are open to the public, free of charge, and family friendly."

Through Dec. 31

5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Mesa Temple grounds

101 S. LeSueur, Mesa

https://mesatemple.org/christmas

New & Like-New Book Sale

"Get gift-quality books at amazing prices! Our New & Like-New Book Sale runs Monday, November 27 to Saturday, December 30 at the Main Library. All money raised from book sales goes to supporting library programs, improvements and services."

Mesa Main Library

64 E. First St., Mesa

https://events.mesalibrary.org

Skate Westgate

"Kids & adults are invited to partake in a timeless holiday tradition – outdoor ice skating on our real ice rink! Make magical memories with your loved ones as you glide through an unforgettable winter wonderland. All skill levels are welcome, whether you’re performing pirouettes or strapping on skates for the first time."

Through Jan. 15

Tickets: $22, incl. skate rental

Fountain Park at Westgate Entertainment District

6751 N. Sunset Blvd., Glendale

https://westgateaz.com/event/skate/2023-11-03

Tempe Festival of the Arts

"As many as 350 artist booths line Mill Avenue and the surrounding streets presenting unique, and hand-made artwork that offers visitors a distinctive shopping experience."

"The Tempe Festival of the Arts is located on the city streets of downtown Tempe, on Mill Avenue between 3rd Street and University Parkway, and on 5th Street between Myrtle and Ash Avenue."

Dec. 1 - 3, 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Free admission

https://tempefestivalofthearts.com

World of Illumination: Cosmic Sleighride

"Climb aboard your cosmic sleigh with your host Shiny the Star on a mystical holiday adventure that is out of this world at Cosmic Sleighride produced by World of Illumination. Shoot past the sun, race among the stars and pass through Kris Kringle’s celestial portal where toys prepare for launch. Orbit around a team of astro elves hoverboarding through the cosmos as you enter the stratosphere of Santa City, where all the holiday magic happens. Hold on to your seat — you’re in for one stellar ride."

Through Dec. 31

Tuesday - Sunday, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Tempe Diablo Stadium

Tickets start at $39.99 for the whole car

https://www.worldofillumination.com

World of Illumination: Reindeer Road

"A merrily magical journey."