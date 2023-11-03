Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Morning chaos on Valley freeways; shocking details in attempted murder arrest

PHOENIX - From shocking details behind an arrest in Phoenix to something a popular singer probably does not want for Christmas, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

1. Man went missing after canceled rideshare

Family members search for missing man

The man went missing after a rideshare driver canceled his ride. He was headed to a chain Italian restaurant at the time of his disappearance.

2. A morning of chaos on Phoenix area freeways

Crashes, vehicle fires reported on Phoenix area freeways

Crews were busy on the morning of Nov. 3 in the Phoenix area, responding to multiple crashes and vehicle fires.

3. Shocking details surrounding an attempted murder

Tucson man drove up to Phoenix, tried to shoot his boss, police say

A man is behind bars, accused of trying to shoot and kill his boss at a trucking company near downtown Phoenix. Thankfully, a quick-thinking co-worker saved the day, and possibly -- several lives.

4. Chandler church dealing with collapse

Roof of Chandler church building collapses

Officials with an East Valley church are trying to figure out what caused their building's roof to collapse.

5. Probably not something Mariah Carey wants for Christmas

Mariah Carey facing $20M lawsuit over 'All I Want for Christmas is You'

Musician Andy Stone sued Mariah Carey for $20 million in a California court Monday, alleging her popular holiday song "All I Want for Christmas is You" infringed on his copyright.

A look at what's happening this weekend, along with freeway closures

Events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: Nov. 3 - 5

The fall weather is here and there's plenty to do in the Phoenix-metro area this weekend, including Día de los Muertos, NASCAR, art walks, festivals, and more!

Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: Nov. 3-6

Heads up, drivers! Here's the latest round of freeway closures in the Phoenix metropolitan area this weekend, involving Interstates 10 and 17.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

6PM Weather Forecast - 11/3/2023

It's going to be a rather warm weekend, but a cooldown is just around the corner!