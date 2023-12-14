Nightly Roundup: Possible road rage shooting investigation; 'tis the season for winter allergies in Arizona

Tonight's top stories include a possible road rage shooting in north Phoenix that resulted in several shots fired; could it be an illness or allergies you're experiencing due to Arizona's winter weather; a man suffering a stroke at the airport gets live-saving treatment on the tarmac; more than 11,000 migrants crossed into the U.S. over the last 24 hours; and parents are getting a warning not to buy certain gifts for kids this holiday season.

1. I-17 northbound in Phoenix reopens after several shots were fired near Happy Valley Road underpass

Phoenix Police say a confrontation that included several shots being fired in the area of I-17 and Happy Valley Road underpass. It all started in the parking lot of a shopping area on the southeast side of Happy Valley Road and I-17. Read more.

2. 'Tis the season to get sick, and this year, it's a quadruple whammy in Arizona

Are you coughing or sneezing? Or maybe getting the chills? You're not alone. But is it an illness or allergies? And how do you know the difference? Read more.

3. Dallas man suffering stroke receives live-saving treatment at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport

One man is holding onto his family this holiday season after surviving a stroke. He was on a flight when his life was saved on a Sky Harbor Airport tarmac. Read more.

4. Migrants wait to catch trains in Mexico bound for USA

FOX News sources say more than 11,000 migrants crossed into the U.S. over the last 24 hours. We haven't seen this many daily crossings ever until this year. FOX's Mills Hayes reports from Eagle Pass, Texas where they saw more than a thousand migrants cross on December 13.

5. Parents warned to think twice before buying these products off their kids' Christmas lists

While trendy skincare lines like Drunk Elephant or Glow Recipe may be on your kids' Christmas lists this year, dermatologists and skincare professionals are warning parents about buying these brands' products for their young children. Read more.