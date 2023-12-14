I-17 northbound in Phoenix reopens after several shots were fired near Happy Valley Road underpass

The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 were closed at Pinnacle Peak Road due to a law enforcement situation at milepost 218 on Thursday just before 3 p.m.

Drivers were advised to expect delays and to seek an alternate route. The I-17 southbound lanes were not affected.

Around 4 p.m., ADOT stated all northbound lanes had reopened.

Phoenix Police say a confrontation that included several shots being fired in the area of I-17 and Happy Valley Road underpass. It all started in the parking lot of a shopping area on the southeast side of Happy Valley Road and I-17.

"There was some type of altercation there which subsequently lead to one vehicle following another to the underpass. That's where the subjects in one vehicle fired several shots into the other vehicle and then took off from the scene," said Phoenix PD's Donna Rossi.

No one was struck by the gunfire and Rossi says the suspect has not been found.

A description of the suspect was not released.