Nightly Roundup: Preston Lord latest; Arizona prepares for Thanksgiving

PHOENIX - From a police update on a death that has rocked the far East Valley to a message from a rather distant source, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, November 22, 2023.
1. Preston Lord death investigation latest
Featured
Queen Creek Police officials say 'significant progress' has been made in the case involving the death of a teen in late October.
2. Blast rocks U.S.-Canadian Border
Featured
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says there is no indication of a terrorist attack in the vehicle crash and explosion that left two people dead at a checkpoint on the American side of a U.S.-Canada bridge.
3. A different kind of Thanksgiving for some Arizona visitors
Featured
For many people, Thanksgiving means travelling, and while some people may be flying out of Phoenix to other parts of the country, some are headed to Phoenix to either be with family, or to escape the cold.
4. Reunited for the Holidays
Featured
It's a Thanksgiving tradition that began seven years ago, and Jamal Hinton, along with Wendy Dench, are reuniting for Thanksgiving in 2023, with a new twist.
5. A message from outer space?
Featured
NASA’s Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) experiment beamed a near-infrared laser from nearly 10 million miles away to the Hale Telescope at Caltech’s Palomar Observatory in San Diego County, California.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 11/22/2023
We can expect cooler weather for the long Thanksgiving weekend.