Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Preston Lord latest; Arizona prepares for Thanksgiving

By
Published 
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From a police update on a death that has rocked the far East Valley to a message from a rather distant source, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

1. Preston Lord death investigation latest

Featured

Preston Lord: 'Significant progress' made in Queen Creek teen's murder investigation
article

Preston Lord: 'Significant progress' made in Queen Creek teen's murder investigation

Queen Creek Police officials say 'significant progress' has been made in the case involving the death of a teen in late October.

2. Blast rocks U.S.-Canadian Border

Featured

Rainbow Bridge car explosion: No sign of terrorism, NY governor says
article

Rainbow Bridge car explosion: No sign of terrorism, NY governor says

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says there is no indication of a terrorist attack in the vehicle crash and explosion that left two people dead at a checkpoint on the American side of a U.S.-Canada bridge.

3. A different kind of Thanksgiving for some Arizona visitors

Featured

For family or relaxation, people from other parts of U.S. arrive in Arizona for Thanksgiving
article

For family or relaxation, people from other parts of U.S. arrive in Arizona for Thanksgiving

For many people, Thanksgiving means travelling, and while some people may be flying out of Phoenix to other parts of the country, some are headed to Phoenix to either be with family, or to escape the cold.

4. Reunited for the Holidays

Featured

Arizona Thanksgiving duo brought together by mistaken text reunite for the holidays
article

Arizona Thanksgiving duo brought together by mistaken text reunite for the holidays

It's a Thanksgiving tradition that began seven years ago, and Jamal Hinton, along with Wendy Dench, are reuniting for Thanksgiving in 2023, with a new twist.

5. A message from outer space?

Featured

Earth receives laser beam message from 10 million miles away
article

Earth receives laser beam message from 10 million miles away

NASA’s Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) experiment beamed a near-infrared laser from nearly 10 million miles away to the Hale Telescope at Caltech’s Palomar Observatory in San Diego County, California.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 11/22/2023

We can expect cooler weather for the long Thanksgiving weekend.