From the dramatic scenes of a fire in the Valley, to shocking details on what a driver was doing when he allegedly caused a deadly crash on the I-10 in the East Valley, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com on Friday, June 30, 2023.

1. Fire sets structures and trees alight in Phoenix

Featured article

2. Remembering the Granite Mountain Hotshots

Featured article

3. New details on Titan submersible implosion's aftermath

Featured article

4. Shocking details surrounding fiery crash along the I-10

Featured article

5. Another singer assaulted while on stage

Featured article

Also: A look at your weather forecast