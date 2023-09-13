Nightly Roundup: Who's part of Arizona's middle class; explaining the laxative shortage

PHOENIX - From a look at who's part of Arizona's middle class to the aftermath of last night's powerful monsoon storm, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, September 13, 2023.
1. Are you part of Arizona's middle class?
So what is the minimum annual income required in 2023 for a family of four to be middle class in Arizona? Consumer Affairs found that number by using a calculator provided by the Pew Research Center and an inflation calculator provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
2. "Mommy Blogger" embroiled in legal trouble hospitalized
A Utah parenting and lifestyle blogger recently accused of child abuse suffered a "life-threatening medical injury" in jail, according to court documents. Jodi Hildebrandt and her business partner Ruby Franke, who ran a joint parenting YouTube page called ConneXions Classroom, were charged with six counts of child abuse each after Utah police located two of Franke's six children, who were malnourished and emaciated, at Hildebrandt's home on Aug. 30.
3. Monsoon storm left quite the damage in the Valley
Severe winds and hail were reported, with some areas receiving anywhere from 60 to 90 mile an hour gusts.
4. Storm damaged vintage planes in Mesa
The East Valley was hit especially hard during Tuesday's monsoon, and Falcon Field in Mesa sustained heavy losses as dozens of planes were damaged. Some of the World War II-era planes will be tough to fix.
5. Teens arrested in connection with various Scottsdale crimes
A dozen teens have been arrested in connection to robbery and assault incidents in Scottsdale.
Also Read: Why is there a laxative shortage?
It's a rather delicate problem, but it needs to be talked about nonetheless. Here's what to know about a laxative shortage across the U.S., and how the country possibly got to this point.
Finally, your weather forecast for tonight
