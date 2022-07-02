Officer-involved shooting breaks out in Mesa after suspect flees traffic stop

An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Mesa after a suspect fled during a traffic stop near McLellan Road and Country Club Drive early Saturday morning.

Police say an officer pulled a driver over at around 1:45 a.m. on June 2. It is unknown why the traffic stop was made.

For some reason, the police officer tried to get the driver out of the car.

"When attempting to remove the driver from the car, the driver fled westbound at a high rate of speed," officials said in a statement.

The officer-involved shooting happened shortly after, but authorities did not say who fired the gun or if anything was hit by gunfire.

No police were injured, and it is unknown if the suspect was injured.

Authorities are still looking for the driver and the vehicle involved.

