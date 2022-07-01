Phoenix officers shoot suspect accused of opening fire near police

Phoenix officers shot a suspect who reportedly fired gunshots around police at 107th Avenue and Camelback overnight.

Police say they were called to the area for reports of a suspicious person. When they spoke to that person, they started hearing gunfire.

Officers found the source of the shooting and found the suspect. That's when police shot him, but it is unclear what led up to the shooting.

The suspect fled and was eventually found hiding at a home in the area with a gunshot wound.

The suspected shooter was hospitalized in unknown condition, and officers are not sure if the gunshots were fired directly at them or toward something else.

"There was firing in their proximity and our detectives are working to figure it out," said Sgt. Vincent Cole with Phoenix PD. "It's dark out here, our detectives are trying to figure out what happened, and that is part of their investigation."

Police say the person they spoke to initially was not related to the suspect who shot at them, and the investigation is still ongoing.

