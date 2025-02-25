Operation Desert Guardian: Arizona Gov. Hobbs signs executive order to create border task force

The Brief Arizona Gov. Hobbs signed an executive order to create a new border task force. Operation Desert Guardian will expand security operations in the state's four border counties.



Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs announced she has signed an executive order directing multiple agencies to create a joint task force, expanding security in the state's four border counties.

What they're saying:

"Operation Desert Guardian will seek to partner with local law enforcement, sheriffs, and the federal government to disrupt Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCOs) operations within Yuma, Pima, Santa Cruz, and Cochise counties," read a news release from the governor's office.

Objectives of the task force will include identifying and mitigating security vulnerabilities along the border and combating border-related crimes.

Operation Desert Guardian will be funded by leveraging a portion of the $28 million balance in Arizona's border security fund, according to the governor's office.

"I’m proud to launch Operation Desert Guardian to combat the cartels, stop drug smuggling and human trafficking, and secure Arizona’s border," Hobbs said in a statement. "My administration has been in contact with the federal government and local sheriffs about the Operation, its critical objectives, and our shared commitment to keeping criminals and drugs out of Arizona’s communities. I have worked productively with the federal government on Task Force SAFE and partnered with local law enforcement to deliver critical border security support, and I look forward to continued partnership on our shared border security priorities. With Operation Desert Guardian, I’m confident we can take an important next step in our ongoing work to secure the border."