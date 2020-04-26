Pace of Arizona deaths in outbreak slows after recent surge

The pace of additional deaths in Arizona’s coronavirus outbreak has slowed following a recent surge.

The Department of Health Services’ tally of deaths statewide rose by seven to 273 as of Saturday, following an increase of 17 deaths reported Friday and a total of 62 deaths reported over the previous three days.

The department said there were 6,280 cases reported statewide as on Saturday, an increase of 235 from Friday.

Health officials said Thursday that the recent surge in reported fatalities likely resulted from a boost in cases weeks ago and was expected to slow because it often takes weeks for patients to die once hospitalized and because hospitalizations appeared to have leveled off.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The vast majority of people recover.

