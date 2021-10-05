PD: Investigation underway after person found dead in north Phoenix

article

An investigation is underway in north Phoenix after police say a person was found dead early Tuesday morning.

According to Sgt. Ann Justus with Phoenix Police, officers responded to Central and Ruth Avenues just before 2 a.m. for reports of a possible dead person.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim who was pronounced dead.

"Information was obtained that a person with information may be inside of a residence, so the Special Assignments Unit responded, but no one was inside of the home," Sgt. Justus said in a statement on Oct. 5.

The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

The victim's identity has not been released.

