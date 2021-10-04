Woman, infant dead after domestic-violence shooting in west Phoenix; suspect arrested

Police say a woman and her young child are dead after they were both shot during a domestic-violence-related incident on Monday night in west Phoenix, the department said.

According to Phoenix Police, the incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Oct. 4 near 83rd Avenue and Thomas Road.

Investigators say 34-year-old Louis Mouton III went to a home to speak with 32-year-old Lanae Mouton about their estranged relationship.

After the conversation, Lanae walked back into her home with their 11-month-old child, Ava.

Louis then kicked down the door and fired several gunshots, striking both Lanae and Ava.

Both of the victims were taken to hospitals where they were pronounced dead.

Louis stayed at the scene after the shooting and was arrested by police and booked into jail.

Louis Mouton III is accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old Lanae Mouton and their 11-month-old child, Ava.

