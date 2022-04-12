Pedestrian hit, killed by car on I-17 near Sunset Point

article

The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Sunset Point north of Phoenix are closed due to a deadly pedestrian accident, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

According to DPS, the crash happened on April 12 when the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the southbound lanes. The victim's identity was not released.

Southbound I-17 is closed at milepost 252. There is no estimated time to reopen the lanes.

All traffic must exit and re-enter using the Sunset Point rest area.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.