Pedestrian hit, killed by car on I-17 near Sunset Point

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix
I17 sunset point fatal ped ax article

Credit: ADOT

BLACK CANYON CITY, Ariz. - The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Sunset Point north of Phoenix are closed due to a deadly pedestrian accident, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

According to DPS, the crash happened on April 12 when the pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the southbound lanes. The victim's identity was not released.

Southbound I-17 is closed at milepost 252. There is no estimated time to reopen the lanes.

All traffic must exit and re-enter using the Sunset Point rest area.

