Major I-10 closure, other Phoenix-area freeway restrictions this weekend: What to know for Jan. 28-31

Interstate 10 and Interstate 17 will see some closures and restrictions this weekend in the Phoenix metropolitan area for improvement projects and maintenance, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

I-10

The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be closed between State Route 143 and the I-17 split near Sky Harbor Arizona from 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 28 to 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 31.

This major closure is for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The I-10 westbound on-ramps at Elliot, Baseline and Broadway will also be closed, along with the US 60 HOV lane ramp to I-10 westbound.

Additionally, the southbound SR 143 ramp to I-10 WB will be closed.

Detours: The Arizona Dept. of Transportation recommends several routes to get around the closure depending on the destination.

To downtown Phoenix : Use Loop 202 Red Mountain westbound if being detoured onto SR 143 northbound. Drivers from the east Valley can take eastbound Loop 202 Santan in Chandler to get on the Loop 101 northbound and reach Loop 202 Red Mountain.

To west Phoenix: Use westbound or northbound Loop 202 South Mountain to get back on the I-10 in west Phoenix.

In Buckeye, the westbound I-10 off-ramp and eastbound on-ramp at Miller Road will be closed for around six weeks starting at 10 p.m. on Jan. 28 until mid-March for work on the I-10 widening project.

Detours: Westbound traffic can exit on Watson and go west down Yuma Road to reach Miller. Drivers on Miller Road can get on I-10 EB by taking Yuma Road east to Watson Road.

I-17

The southbound lanes of I-17 in Phoenix will be restricted to two lanes between 7th Avenue and 7th Street from 6 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29 and 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30 for maintenance.

More info: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory

