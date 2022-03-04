Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for March 4-7

More major Phoenix-area freeways, including Interstate 10, will be closed or restricted this weekend for roadwork, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

I-10

The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be closed between 75th Avenue and Loop 101 Agua Fria from 9 p.m. on Friday, March 4 to 5 a.m. on Monday, March 7 for pavement work.

The northbound Loop 202 ramp to I-10 WB will be closed, along with the on-ramp at 67th Avenue.

Detours: ADOT advises taking other freeway routes like the westbound and southbound Loop 101 for those in the west Valley. Drivers can also exit before the closure and take McDowell Road or Van Buren to get past the closure.

The freeway will also be briefly closed in both directions for up to 15 minutes at a time in areas between 16th Street and 7th Avenue from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 6. This is for work on the power lines, ADOT says.

The following ramps will be closed during that time:

SR 51 ramp to I-10 WB

16th Street on-ramp to I-10 WB

24th Street on-ramp to Loop 202 WB

3rd Street on-ramp to I-10 EB

7th Street on-ramp to I-10 EB

Detours: Drivers can try taking surface streets like McDowell Road and account for the extra travel time. Those on I-10 should consider taking I-17 as an alternate route, according to ADOT.

Loop 101

The westbound lanes of Loop 101 Pima Freeway will be narrowed to four lanes between Pima Road/Princess Drive and State Route 51 from 10 p.m. on Friday, March 4 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 6 for pavement work.

The on-ramp at Tatum Boulevard will be closed.

Loop 202

The eastbound and westbound Loop 202 ramps to State Route 24 in Mesa will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 5 for overhead sign work.

Detour: Loop 202 drivers can exit on Elliot Road and head east to get on Ellsworth Road southbound.

More info: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory

More traffic news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: