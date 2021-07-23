Phoenix area hit with monsoon rain, lightning and thunder

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 12:51 PM MST until FRI 2:45 PM MST, Coconino County
18
Flood Warning
from FRI 11:21 AM MST until FRI 5:30 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 4:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 1:11 PM MST until FRI 5:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
from FRI 9:55 AM MST until FRI 3:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
from FRI 8:37 AM MST until FRI 5:30 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 12:19 PM MST until FRI 2:30 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 3:00 PM MST, Coconino County, Maricopa County, Yavapai County
Flood Warning
from FRI 9:06 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Airport Weather Warning
until FRI 1:30 PM MST, Deer Valley
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 12:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flash Flood Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 1:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Airport Weather Warning
until FRI 2:15 PM MST, Central Phoenix
Flash Flood Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until MON 12:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Significant Weather Advisory
until FRI 3:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Significant Weather Advisory
until FRI 1:30 PM MST, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Mazatzal Mountains
Significant Weather Advisory
until FRI 2:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons

Phoenix area hit with monsoon rain, lightning and thunder

By and Associated Press
Published 
Monsoons
Associated Press

Monsoon storm causes trees and power poles to fall in Scottsdale

Cleanup crews are picking up the debris while storms continue to batter the Valley. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.

PHOENIX (AP) - In Phoenix, scorching heat has been swapped for rain, lightning and flooding thanks to monsoon thunderstorms.

Residents across metro Phoenix woke up Friday to a drenched landscape thanks to overnight rains that were accompanied by crackling thunder and gusty winds.

The impact knocked down trees, fencing, and even power. It has also triggered flash flood warnings in some Phoenix suburbs.

In Scottsdale, city officials reported outages in the city’s Old Town district and South Scottsdale. Crews have been working to restore power and clean up debris. Multiple streets in flood-prone areas have been closed.

Rainfall remains ongoing and scattered. The National Weather Service in Phoenix issued such a warning for portions of south and central Arizona through Saturday. Forecasters warned that areas with burn scars from old wildfires could be at risk for flash flooding.

In more urban areas like Phoenix, there are flood risks on highways, streets and underpasses. Drivers are being advised not to try to cross any flooded path.

One positive is that temperatures around Phoenix are expected to stay below 90 degrees Fahrenheit through the weekend.

Meanwhile, rain and flooding has also walloped southern Arizona. Several trailheads and recreation areas in the Santa Catalina Mountains have been closed due to weather, Pima County officials said in a news release.

The U.S. Forest Service has also shut down several recreation sites in the Coronado National Forest. Hikers are advised to not go on any unnecessary outings because of potentially flooded washes and ravines.

Flood warnings issued on Friday

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Fountain Hills area until 3 p.m. 

Officials say a storm rolling through the city is bringing heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds.


 

Valley residents dealing with storm damages, outages

One of the hardest hit areas was at McCormick Ranch in Scottsdale, which is now littered with dozens of downed trees and power poles.

The McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park sustained so much damage on Thursday that it is not closed until further notice.

Customers inside the Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse near Lincoln Drive and Scottsdale Road say the storm took down power lines while they were eating.

One witness said she saw people trapped inside their cars because live wires were down around their vehicles.

APS crews are working to restore power despite rain, thunder and lightning continuing to batter down the city on Friday.

At one point, 14,000 APS customers were without power. As of Friday afternoon, around 2,200 customers are still without power in the metro Phoenix and Scottsdale area.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

  • Turnaround don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.
  • If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.
  • Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.
  • If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.
  • Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.
  • If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.
  • If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm 

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

  • Put together an emergency kit.
  • Know your community’s evacuation plan.
  • Create a household disaster plan and practice it.
  • Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio
  • Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.
  • Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

