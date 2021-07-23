Phoenix area hit with monsoon rain, lightning and thunder

In Phoenix, scorching heat has been swapped for rain, lightning and flooding thanks to monsoon thunderstorms.

Residents across metro Phoenix woke up Friday to a drenched landscape thanks to overnight rains that were accompanied by crackling thunder and gusty winds.

The impact knocked down trees, fencing, and even power. It has also triggered flash flood warnings in some Phoenix suburbs.

In Scottsdale, city officials reported outages in the city’s Old Town district and South Scottsdale. Crews have been working to restore power and clean up debris. Multiple streets in flood-prone areas have been closed.

Rainfall remains ongoing and scattered. The National Weather Service in Phoenix issued such a warning for portions of south and central Arizona through Saturday. Forecasters warned that areas with burn scars from old wildfires could be at risk for flash flooding.

In more urban areas like Phoenix, there are flood risks on highways, streets and underpasses. Drivers are being advised not to try to cross any flooded path.

One positive is that temperatures around Phoenix are expected to stay below 90 degrees Fahrenheit through the weekend.

Meanwhile, rain and flooding has also walloped southern Arizona. Several trailheads and recreation areas in the Santa Catalina Mountains have been closed due to weather, Pima County officials said in a news release.

The U.S. Forest Service has also shut down several recreation sites in the Coronado National Forest. Hikers are advised to not go on any unnecessary outings because of potentially flooded washes and ravines.

Flood warnings issued on Friday

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Fountain Hills area until 3 p.m.

Officials say a storm rolling through the city is bringing heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds.

Valley residents dealing with storm damages, outages

One of the hardest hit areas was at McCormick Ranch in Scottsdale, which is now littered with dozens of downed trees and power poles.

The McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park sustained so much damage on Thursday that it is not closed until further notice.

Customers inside the Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse near Lincoln Drive and Scottsdale Road say the storm took down power lines while they were eating.

One witness said she saw people trapped inside their cars because live wires were down around their vehicles.

APS crews are working to restore power despite rain, thunder and lightning continuing to batter down the city on Friday.

At one point, 14,000 APS customers were without power. As of Friday afternoon, around 2,200 customers are still without power in the metro Phoenix and Scottsdale area.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turnaround don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

