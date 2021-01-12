Phoenix has most days at or below 45 degrees since '75

article

Phoenix is not only beating heat records lately, but it's seeing record days with low temperatures this winter, says the National Weather Service.

On Jan. 12, NWS says Phoenix has had 35 days where low temperatures were at or below 45 degrees, tying a record from 1975.

"That's pretty remarkable considering the urbanization that's taken place since then," NWS said in a tweet.

Over summer 2020, Phoenix saw its hottest year on record with most days with temperatures at or above 110 degrees. It broke the same record with days at or above 100 degrees.

July 2020 was the hottest month on record for Phoenix with an average temperature of 99 degrees, breaking the old record set in July 2009, according to NWS.

