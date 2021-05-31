Phoenix intersection closed due to collision investigation

A busy intersection is closed down for a police investigation following a crash.

We don't have many details right now, but our photographer at the scene stated besides the collision at 27th Avenue and Indian School Road, there are also reports of a possible shooting. It is unknown if the two cases are related.

We've reached out to the Phoenix Police Department for more information and once we get an update, we'll pass it on to you.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.







Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.

More Arizona headlines: