Phoenix officers shooting suspect indicted for murder; Diddy accused of sex trafficking l Morning News Brief

A man accused of shooting two Phoenix Police officers, killing one of them, has been indicted for murder; Sean "Diddy" Combs was indicted on federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of September 17.

1. Murder indictment for man accused of killing officer

A man accused of fatally shooting one Phoenix police officer and wounding another has been indicted for murder. Read more here.

2. Diddy charged with sex trafficking, racketeering

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 03: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Black Tie Affair For Quality Controls CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas at Fox Theater on June 02, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Sean "Diddy" Combs was due in court Tuesday on federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges that accuse him of hitting and abusing women for over a decade and presiding over an empire of sexual crimes. Read more here.

3. Memorial service for officer

Late Phoenix Police Officer Zane Coolidge

A Phoenix Police officer who died after being shot in the line of duty will be remembered at a memorial service. Read more here.

4. Election voter guide

Learn how to register to vote, find election dates and deadlines, the candidates, polling station locations, voting by mail safety, what to bring to the polls, and how to track your early ballot's status. Read more here.

5. Bison removed from Grand Canyon

About 100 bison from the Grand Canyons North Rim were relocated to the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe. Officials say the move was done to help manage overpopulation. More than 300 bison have been removed from the North Rim since 2018.

One hundred bison from the Grand Canyon's North Rim were successfully relocated to South Dakota, the National Park Service said. Read more here.

Today's weather

The high temperature in the Valley has been at least 100°F for 114 straight days, but that streak should end on Tuesday. Read more here.