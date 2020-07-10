Phoenix police officer injured in 3-car crash on I-17

Authorities say a Phoenix police officer was hospitalized following a three-vehicle crash overnight on Interstate 17.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened just before 1 a.m. on July 10 on southbound I-17 near Pinnacle Peak.

DPS says the officer was working in a construction area at the time of the crash.

The officer was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the drivers involved in the crash was taken into custody due to possible impairment.

All traffic lanes have since been reopened.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.