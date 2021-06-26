Phoenix Suns beat LA Clippers in Game 4 of Western Conference Finals
article
LOS ANGELES, Calif. - The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference Finals on Saturday night.
The final score of the game played in Los Angeles was 84-80. The series is now 3-1 in favor of the Suns.
Meanwhile, in Phoenix, fans were able to attend a Road Game Ralley at the Phoenix Suns Arena to cheer on the team while on the road.
This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.
Continuing Coverage:
- Party with fellow fans at Road Game Rally at Phoenix Suns Arena
- Suns lose to LA Clippers in Game 3 of NBA Western Conference Finals
- Phoenix Suns fans revel in 'Valley Oop' win over LA Clippers
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement