Phoenix Suns beat LA Clippers in Game 4 of Western Conference Finals

The Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference Finals on Saturday night.

The final score of the game played in Los Angeles was 84-80. The series is now 3-1 in favor of the Suns.

Meanwhile, in Phoenix, fans were able to attend a Road Game Ralley at the Phoenix Suns Arena to cheer on the team while on the road.

