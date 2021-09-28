Pinellas deputies: No confirmed tips or sightings of Brian Laundrie in Fort De Soto Park

Despite Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman claiming he got a tip about Brian Laundrie going to Fort De Soto Park with his parents in early September, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 13 there have been no confirmed tips or sightings of Brian.

A spokesperson with the agency said, as of Tuesday morning, they are not working anything related to the ongoing search for Brian at Fort De Soto Park.

On Monday, FOX News spoke to Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman, who said he received a tip on Monday that Laundrie’s parents spent the night in Fort De Soto Park with their son twice in early September from Sept. 1-3 and Sept. 6-8.

Chapman also claimed the family was caught on camera.

"Allegedly, what we’re hearing, is two people left on the 8th," he told FOX News. "Three people came in on the 6th, and two people left on the 8th. I think he’s been here for sure."

When asked whether the FBI is aware of the alleged Fort De Soto sighting, a spokesperson said:

"This is an ongoing investigation and we do not have any comment beyond the official statements posted on our Twitter feed (@FBIDenver)."

FOX 13 has already reached out North Port police to find out if they are investigating the tip.

Fort De Soto Park is the largest park within the Pinellas County park system. It consists of 1,136 acres made up of five interconnected keys or islands.

Brian was reported missing by his parents, who said he left their North Port home on September 14, according to police. Brian’s parents – Chris and Roberta Laundrie – reported him missing on September 17. North Port police, along with other agencies, have been searching the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County. His parents said they believed Brian was there.

Yesterday, the Laundrie family attorney released a statement in response to the criticism they’ve faced over their refusal to help law enforcement while Gabby was still missing. They also addressed the accusation that they’ve helped their son escape. Their attorney says Brian’s parents do not know where he is.

"Chris and Roberta Laundrie do not know where Brian is. They are concerned about Brian and hope the FBI can locate him. The speculation by the public and some in the press that the parents assisted Brian in leaving the family home or in avoiding arrest on a warrant that was issued after Brian had already been missing for several days is just wrong," attorney Steven Bertolino said in the statement."

Gabby Petito death

Gabby was not reported missing until 10 days after Brian's return to North Port. Her mother filed a police report in Suffolk County, N.Y. Police seized the van from the Laundries' home on Sept. 11.

The remains were discovered Sept. 19 in the Bridger-Teton National Forest after a national search for the 22-year-old. Video captured by a vacationing Tampa family accidentally caught what appeared to be the couple's van parked at the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in the forest; Gabby's body was later found nearby.

A coroner confirmed that a body found Sunday in Wyoming was indeed Gabby. They said the manner of death was homicide. The exact cause is still being determined.

One week after Gabby's remains were discovered in Grand Teton National Park, a funeral service and memorial was held in Long Island.

Brian was later named a person of interest in her disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding Gabby's disappearance or Brian's whereabouts is asked to call the FBI national hotline at 1-800-225-5324 or submit tips to tips.fbi.gov.

MORE COVERAGE: