Sources: Arizona state Senator Tony Navarrete arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
PHOENIX - Arizona state Senator Tony Navarrete has been arrested, according to Phoenix police.
Police officials say Navarrete, a Democrat, was arrested for sexual conduct with a minor that happened in 2019, among other crimes.
The Senate Democrats confirmed a member was arrested. They released a statement that read:
No further information was made available about the arrest.
On Tuesday, Navarrete confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated, and he was recovering with mild symptoms at home.
Navarrete was first elected as the State Representative for Arizona's 30th District in 2016. In 2018 he was elected to serve as the district's state Senator. He is also the Deputy Director of Promise Arizona, a non-profit.
More Arizona news
- 2 top aides to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey leaving for new jobs
- Interim Tempe Police Chief Jeff Glover gets full-time job
- Justice Department investigating Phoenix Police over use-of-force allegations
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters
Advertisement
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.