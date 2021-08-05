Sources: Arizona state Senator Tony Navarrete arrested for sexual conduct with a minor

article

Arizona state Senator Tony Navarrete has been arrested, according to Phoenix police.

Police officials say Navarrete, a Democrat, was arrested for sexual conduct with a minor that happened in 2019, among other crimes.

The Senate Democrats confirmed a member was arrested. They released a statement that read:

"We are aware one of our members has been arrested and are awaiting further details and for law enforcement to do its job. We will not have further comment at this time."

No further information was made available about the arrest.

On Tuesday, Navarrete confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated, and he was recovering with mild symptoms at home.

Navarrete was first elected as the State Representative for Arizona's 30th District in 2016. In 2018 he was elected to serve as the district's state Senator. He is also the Deputy Director of Promise Arizona, a non-profit.

