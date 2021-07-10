Police search for suspects accused of stealing from Circle K in North Phoenix

Silent Witness is looking for information on three suspects accused of stealing from a Circle K near 56th Street and Bell Road on March 31.

Phoenix Police say two men went inside the convenience store just past midnight. The pair reportedly went behind the counter and stole merchandise before fleeing in a black sedan, which was driven by a third suspect.

The suspects are all believed to be Hispanic. One man was described as having a tattoo above his left eye and multiple tattoos on both arms, and another suspect is reportedly in his 20s.

The getaway driver was described as a woman, and no other details were included.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

