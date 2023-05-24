Ron DeSantis Twitter Spaces chat with Elon Musk: What is it, and how does it work?

article

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed he was joining the 2024 presidential race on Wednesday by filing documents with the Federal Election Commission.

He's set to formally declare his presidential ambitions Wednesday night during a chat with Twitter CEO Elon Musk utilizing the platform's Twitter Spaces feature. That chat is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

DeSantis will then appear on FOX News at 8 p.m., according to FOX News.

Not familiar with Twitter Spaces? Here is what it is, how it works, and how you can listen to DeSantis' conversation with Musk.

What is Twitter Spaces?

Twitter Spaces is an audio-only livestream where up to 13 people can chat with each other, and the public can listen in. Think of it as a podcast livestream, but on Twitter.

How do I access Twitter Spaces?

According to Twitter's website, anyone can start or listen to a Twitter Spaces via the Twitter app on a mobile device – iOS and Android. Via a computer, people can join a Twitter Spaces chat and listen in.

To find a Twitter Spaces chat, you can click the microphone button within the Twitter app on a cell phone or tablet. On the website, you can find a link via the person's Twitter account who is hosting it.

In this case, Elon tweet out a link to the Twitter Spaces chat (see below).

How can I listen to Ron DeSantis' chat with Elon Musk?

Elon's chat with DeSantis is expected to start at 6 p.m.

Elon tweeted a link to the scheduled Twitter Spaces chat, here.

Elon Musk tweeted a link to the Twitter Spaces chat with DeSantis (click here, if you're not seeing the Twitter embed).

Can I react to a Twitter Spaces chat I'm listening to?

Yup. Because Twitter Spaces chats are public, peoples' Twitter handles – either hosting, co-hosting, or listening – will be visible, Twitter said.

People can see the profiles of who is talking and who is listening. People can also react live to something somebody said during the chat with an emoji.