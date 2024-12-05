Roosevelt School District in south Phoenix holds final vote on closure of 5 schools

The Brief Five schools could be closed pending a vote by the Roosevelt School District governing board. The school district is dealing with a multi-million dollar budget deficit. The vote is being held at the Verna McClain Wellness Center.



A final meeting to determine if five Valley schools will close their doors.

This would impact hundreds of families in the Roosevelt School District.

The district is considering closing these schools as it deals with a multi-million dollar budget deficit.

Many parents in this district don't want to see their child's school closed down.

Even a governing board member who will be at the meeting is fighting to keep the schools open.

Lawrence Robinson is on the Roosevelt School District board. He's one of the members who will vote tonight on whether to close five elementary schools, all within a five-mile radius of each other.

"It's a travesty to see schools that are in the community for 100 years, to close down for the lack of trying," said Robinson.

Maxine O. Bush Elementary School, C.J. Jorgensen Academy of Service Learning, Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, V.H. Lassen Academy of Science and Nutrition and John R Davis Elementary School are the five schools up for the vote.

"This should be the last possible outcome and for months we've been talking about everything but how to close that gap," said Robinson.

He's hoping there won't be a vote at tonight's special governing board meeting at Verna McClain Wellness Center.

"We really should delay the vote because we've only been discussing this issue for a month. It's the middle of the holiday season and we have a whole new majority of board members coming on just next month," Robinson said.

Zane is a parent of a child who attends MLK Jr. Elementary.

"I went to this school. There's a lot of history at this school. A lot of history in this neighborhood," he said.

He's done his homework and attended the last board meeting but disagrees with the proposal to close down the five Roosevelt School District locations.

"Somewhere somebody fumbled the ball, didn't spend money right," Zane said.

If these closures are approved, the closures will go into effect next school year.