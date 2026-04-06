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Savannah Guthrie returns to "Today"; 'deception campaign' used to rescue wounded airman l Morning News Brief

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Published  April 6, 2026 10:01am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
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The Morning News Brief on Monday, April 6, 2026. (Getty Images; White House)

From Savannah Guthrie returning to the "Today" show for the first time since her mother's disappearance to a "deception campaign" used in the rescue of a wounded U.S. airman in Iran, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 6.

1. Day 65 of Nancy Guthrie search

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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 65 latest updates
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Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 65 latest updates

Monday marks Day 65 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, who vanished from her southern Arizona home.

2. "It is good to be home"

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'It is good to be home': Savannah Guthrie returns to "Today" amid ongoing search for missing mom
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'It is good to be home': Savannah Guthrie returns to "Today" amid ongoing search for missing mom

Savannah Guthrie returned to the "Today" show on April 6 following a two-month absence as the search for her missing mother continues in southern Arizona.

3. "There was a lot at stake here"

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Inside the daring rescue of airman behind enemy lines: How CIA assisted with 'deception campaign'
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Inside the daring rescue of airman behind enemy lines: How CIA assisted with 'deception campaign'

The daring U.S. military rescue of a seriously wounded airman is being hailed as an American success story, as President Donald Trump announced "we got him!" and detailed the "AMAZING show of bravery and talent," turning a potential American setback into a show of might.

4. Scary incident at Pennsylvania zoo

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Toddler injured by wolf at Hersheypark zoo after crawling under fence; parents charged
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Toddler injured by wolf at Hersheypark zoo after crawling under fence; parents charged

A scary situation unfolded at a zoo in Hersheypark this weekend when police say a 17-month-old child was left unsupervised by parents apparently distracted by their cellphones.

5. Iran war latest

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Watch live: Trump to hold news conference after rescue of US aviators shot down in Iran
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Watch live: Trump to hold news conference after rescue of US aviators shot down in Iran

President Trump and Pentagon officials are expected to share new details Monday in the daring rescue of a U.S. service member whose fighter jet was shot down inside Iran.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 4/6/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 4/6/26

You can expect a cloudy and breezy Monday in the Valley with highs in the upper-80s.

Click here for full forecast

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