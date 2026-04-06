Savannah Guthrie returns to "Today"; 'deception campaign' used to rescue wounded airman l Morning News Brief

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From Savannah Guthrie returning to the "Today" show for the first time since her mother's disappearance to a "deception campaign" used in the rescue of a wounded U.S. airman in Iran, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 6.

1. Day 65 of Nancy Guthrie search

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2. "It is good to be home"

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3. "There was a lot at stake here"

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4. Scary incident at Pennsylvania zoo

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5. Iran war latest

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