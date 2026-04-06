Savannah Guthrie returns to "Today"; 'deception campaign' used to rescue wounded airman l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Monday, April 6, 2026. (Getty Images; White House)
From Savannah Guthrie returning to the "Today" show for the first time since her mother's disappearance to a "deception campaign" used in the rescue of a wounded U.S. airman in Iran, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of April 6.
1. Day 65 of Nancy Guthrie search
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Monday marks Day 65 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, who vanished from her southern Arizona home.
2. "It is good to be home"
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Savannah Guthrie returned to the "Today" show on April 6 following a two-month absence as the search for her missing mother continues in southern Arizona.
3. "There was a lot at stake here"
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The daring U.S. military rescue of a seriously wounded airman is being hailed as an American success story, as President Donald Trump announced "we got him!" and detailed the "AMAZING show of bravery and talent," turning a potential American setback into a show of might.
4. Scary incident at Pennsylvania zoo
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A scary situation unfolded at a zoo in Hersheypark this weekend when police say a 17-month-old child was left unsupervised by parents apparently distracted by their cellphones.
5. Iran war latest
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President Trump and Pentagon officials are expected to share new details Monday in the daring rescue of a U.S. service member whose fighter jet was shot down inside Iran.
A look at today's weather
You can expect a cloudy and breezy Monday in the Valley with highs in the upper-80s.
Click here for full forecast